All Of Franklin Roosevelt's Speeches Now Online

Published December 8, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST
Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882 - 1945) the 32nd President of the United States from 1933-45. A Democrat, he led his country through the depression of the 1930's and World War II, and was elected for an unprecedented fourth term of office in 1944. Photographed here in 1936. (Keystone Features/Getty Images)
To mark the 74th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum is making all of the former president’s speeches available online for the first time.

The archive includes more than 46,000 pages of drafts, reading copies and transcripts. The library’s complete collection of audio recordings of FDR is also available online for the first time. The project was funded by AT&T and the library had technical assistance from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with the director of the FDR Library and Museum, Paul Sparrow, about this release of documents.

