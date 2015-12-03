Bringing The World Home To You

Federal Jury Hands Down Rare Conviction For Coal Executive

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Ashton Marra
Published December 3, 2015 at 4:43 PM EST

A federal jury has convicted former Massy Energy CEO Don Blankenship for conspiring to willfully violate mine safety standards at the Upper Big Branch mine, site of a 2010 explosion that killed 29 people. The misdemeanor charge carries a sentence of up to one year in prison. He was acquitted of two more serious charges involving securities fraud and making false statements.

