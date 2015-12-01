Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Small Island Nations Push For Action On Climate Change

Published December 1, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST
US President Barack Obama (3rd L) poses with Barbados Prime Minister Freundel Stuart (L), Kiribati President Anote Tong (2nd L), Mashall Islands President Christopher Loeak (3rd R), Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neil (2nd R) and St. Lucia Prime Minister Kenny Anthony (R) during a photo for the small island nations multilateral meeting at the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development Centre in Paris, on December 1, 2015. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Barack Obama (3rd L) poses with Barbados Prime Minister Freundel Stuart (L), Kiribati President Anote Tong (2nd L), Mashall Islands President Christopher Loeak (3rd R), Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neil (2nd R) and St. Lucia Prime Minister Kenny Anthony (R) during a photo for the small island nations multilateral meeting at the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development Centre in Paris, on December 1, 2015. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

At the Paris climate talks today, President Obama met with leaders of some of the countries with the most to lose – the small island countries. The Bahamas, Tonga, Barbados, Haiti, Antigua and Barbuda are all part of the Alliance of Small Island States.

According to the U.N.’s intergovernmental panel on climate change, some of these islands could be almost completely covered in water by 2100.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini is in Paris and speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the meeting and how the climate talks are going.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.