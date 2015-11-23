Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Aetna CEO Explains Higher Premiums And Why He's Into Yoga

Published November 23, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST
Aetna chairman and CEO Mark Bertolini speaks during the Fortune Global Forum on November 3, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Aetna chairman and CEO Mark Bertolini speaks during the Fortune Global Forum on November 3, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Mark Bertolini has been CEO of Connecticut-based health insurance provider Aetna since 2010, the year the Affordable Care Act was passed.

He talks with Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan about why premiums are going up next year, and also how his near-fatal skiing accident caused him to view healthcare and his own work culture differently. He now provides free yoga and meditation classes to all of his employees, as well as base minimum wage of $16 an hour.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.