DJ Session: Sounds Of Paris

Published November 20, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST
Clément Bindzi is a Paris-based musician and our DJ for this week's DJ Session. (Clément Bindzi Music/Facebook)
Clément Bindzi is a Paris-based musician and our DJ for this week's DJ Session. (Clément Bindzi Music/Facebook)

For this week’s edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson turns to Paris, a week after the attacks there. Clément Bindzi is a musician in Paris, and he was at a concert very close to one of the restaurant attacks in Paris.

Bindzi shares some of his thoughts on the day, and some music that he’s been listening to since then – including his own song “Now” that hasn’t been released yet, but you can hear the full version here.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs In This Segment

Jean Ferrat, “La Montagne”

[Youtube]

Maître Gims, “Sapés comme jamais ft. Niska”

[Youtube]

Stromae, “Alors On Danse”

[Youtube]

Clément Bindzi, “Now” (This track has not yet been released but you can hear it here.)

Oxmo Puccino, “Soleil Du Nord”

[Youtube]

Guest

