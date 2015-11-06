Bringing The World Home To You

Margaret Cho Starts A Conversation About Sexual Abuse

Published November 6, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST
Actress Margaret Cho attends The L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center's 2014 An Evening With Women (AEWW) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 10, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)
Comedian and actress Margaret Cho this week took to social media to talk about a difficult experience from when she was younger. She says that she was raped by an acquaintance and raped and sexually abused by a family member over a period of time.

She started the hashtag #12DaysofRage and is also coming out with a song and video called “I Want to Kill My Rapist.”

