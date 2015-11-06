Margaret Cho Starts A Conversation About Sexual Abuse

Comedian and actress Margaret Cho this week took to social media to talk about a difficult experience from when she was younger. She says that she was raped by an acquaintance and raped and sexually abused by a family member over a period of time.

She started the hashtag #12DaysofRage and is also coming out with a song and video called “I Want to Kill My Rapist.”

Guest

Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English. She tweets @FemiOke.

