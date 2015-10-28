Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

House Republicans Nominate Paul Ryan For Speaker

By Amita Kelly,
Susan Davis
Published October 28, 2015 at 2:32 PM EDT
Rep. Paul Ryan told House Republicans he would only serve as speaker if they would embrace him as a consensus candidate.
Rep. Paul Ryan told House Republicans he would only serve as speaker if they would embrace him as a consensus candidate.

This post was updated at 3:10 p.m. ET

House Republicans have voted to elect Wisconsin Republican Paul Ryan as the party's nominee to serve as the next speaker of the House.

"This begins a new day in the House of Representatives," Ryan said, speaking briefly to reporters after Wednesday's vote. "Tomorrow, we are turning the page. We are not going to have a House that looked like it looked the last few years. ... Our party has lost its vision and we're going to replace it with a vision."

Perhaps no lawmaker in history has wanted the job less than Ryan. He publicly declined to run for speaker at least three times this year. He wanted to remain a committee chairman with oversight over the nation's tax laws.

Current Speaker John Boehner announced his intent to resign late last month. The last time Republicans tried to elect their next speaker of the House on Oct. 8, the meeting ended in chaos after the front-runner, Kevin McCarthy, suddenly withdrew.

It then became apparent that Ryan was the only House Republican who could get the votes to win. After pressure from Republican leaders, he relented and joined the race.

Ryan faces token opposition from Florida Republican Daniel Webster. The conservative House Freedom Caucus had endorsed him but a majority of members later voiced support for Ryan.

Now that Ryan has his party's nomination, it will go before the full House for a vote on Thursday.

He needs a majority of the 435-member House to secure the gavel.

Boehner's resignation will be official as soon as that election concludes.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Amita Kelly
Amita Kelly is a Washington editor, where she works across beats and platforms to edit election, politics and policy news and features stories.
See stories by Amita Kelly
Susan Davis
See stories by Susan Davis