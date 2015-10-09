Bringing The World Home To You

What We Learned This Week About The Volkswagen Scandal

Published October 9, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Michael Horn testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee on Thursday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Michael Horn testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee on Thursday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Volkswagen’s U.S. executive Michael Horn apologized before a congressional committee for the deception over software that evades emissions tests. The automaker is mired in an emissions cheating scandal that affects half a million cars in the U.S. and 11 million around the world.

There’s also news today that federal and California regulators are investigating a second computer program in Volkswagen diesel cars that also impacts emissions controls. Mike Regan of Bloomberg News joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Guest

