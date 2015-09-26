Fresh Air Weekend: Francis' Papacy; The 'Concert By The Sea'; Treating Breast Cancer

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Author Discusses Francis, A Pope Seeking To Change 'The Tone Of The Church':As the Pope visits the U.S. for the first time, journalist Paul Vallely discuses the reforms Francis is making within the Church as well as the teachings that the pope is unlikely to change.

Revisiting The Intense Twists And Turns Of Garner's 'Concert By The Sea':In 1955, pianist Erroll Garner's trio played in Carmel, Calif. A new complete edition of the Concert By The Seaalbum has just been released. Critic Kevin Whitehead has a review.

Surgeon Seeks To Help Women Navigate Breast Cancer Treatment:Thirty years ago no one uttered the words "breast cancer" in public. Now there's no shortage of information, but the glut can make it hard for women to make choices about care.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

