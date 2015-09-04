Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Take The Long Way Home: Spacefarers' Journey Prolonged By Space Junk

By Scott Neuman
Published September 4, 2015 at 5:30 PM EDT

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Many of us have had the experience of having to take a detour that turns a short commute into an hours-long slog. Well, imagine that scenario while crammed into a tiny spacecraft orbiting the earth with two other people. That's what happened this week when three men heading to the International Space Station had to take the long way to avoid space junk. NPR's Scott Neuman has more.

SCOTT NEUMAN, BYLINE: What should've taken six hours ended up being a two-day trip to the space station for the cosmonauts aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule. George Zamka, a former NASA astronaut who flew two shuttle missions, says the Russians saw something in their path that concerned them. It's not clear what it was, and they decided to play it safe.

GEORGE ZAMKA: As they were looking ahead to the maneuvers that they would have to undergo to approach the space station, they saw that there was a piece of debris.

NEUMAN: So the Russians decided to forgo a shortcut they've been using for the last couple of years and took the traditional route which meant they had to make nearly three dozen orbits. William Schonberg, a professor of aerospace engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology is an expert in space debris. He says there's been a lot of thinking about the problem of orbiting junk but no clear-cut ways to get rid of it yet.

WILLIAM SCHONBERG: We know the physics behind debris removal, but the technology just hasn't quite caught up with our knowledge in that area.

NEUMAN: Most space debris falls harmlessly back to Earth, but some of it stays up there, and, like a shredded tire on the highway, it's something to be avoided. Scott Neuman, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

All Things Considered
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman