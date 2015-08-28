Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Session: The Music Of New Orleans, 10 Years After Katrina

Published August 28, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
Irma Thomas performs during the 2012 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 5, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
As the nation marks 10 years since Hurricane Katrina, Here & Now has a special New Orleans edition of the DJ Sessions. Host Jeremy Hobson sits down with Nick Spitzer, a New Orleans resident and host of “American Routes,” from Tulane University and WWNO in New Orleans, distributed by PRX. He talks about the music that has resonated in the city since the storm, and how the music scene has changed.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs In This Segment

Allen Toussaint, “Yes We Can Can”

[Youtube]

Irma Thomas, “Back Water Blues”

[Youtube]

Fats Domino, “Walking to New Orleans”

[Youtube]

Randy Newman, “Louisiana 1927″

[Youtube]

The Soul Rebels, “No Place Like Home” (feat. Trombone Shorty)

Irma Thomas, “Shelter In The Rain”

[Youtube]

Louis Armstrong, “Do You Know What Means To Miss New Orleans”

[Youtube]

Guest

  • Nick Spitzer, New Orleans resident and host of “American Routes,” from Tulane University and WWNO in New Orleans, distributed by PRX. The show tweets @AmericanRoutes.

