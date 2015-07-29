Bringing The World Home To You

Supply Storehouses Keep Wildland Firefighters Supplied, Fed

Published July 29, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
Assistant manager Nicole Hallisey, right, and BLM fire spokesperson Jessica Gardetto in the Great Basin fire support cache at the edge of Boise's airport. (Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)
When wildfires break out and hundreds of responding firefighters need to be equipped and fed, their bosses order from a special warehouse.

There are 16 regional wildfire supply storehouses operated by the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and partner states.

Tom Banse of Here & Now contributor Northwest News Network got a tour of what you might call the Amazon.com for wildfire fighting in Boise, Idaho.

