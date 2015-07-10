Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Now At The Top Of Japan's Mount Fuji: Free Wi-Fi

Published July 10, 2015 at 6:10 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Japan's best-known site is the graceful, snowcapped Mount Fuji. It's hugely popular with hikers - Japanese and foreigners - who can reach the top in just a couple of hours. Take in the beauty, breathe in the sparkling air, and, as of today, share it immediately. The pristine Mount Fuji is getting free Wi-Fi, opening the way for Instagram and Snapchat, or getting on Wikipedia and finding out more about Mount Fuji. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition