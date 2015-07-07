Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Sanctuary City Laws: What They Do And Don't Support

Published July 7, 2015 at 1:44 PM EDT
San Francisco is one of hundreds of so-called 'sanctuary cities' around the country (diversey/Flickr)
San Francisco is one of hundreds of so-called 'sanctuary cities' around the country (diversey/Flickr)

When 32-year-old Kathryn Steinle was shot to death on a pier in San Francisco last week, attention immediately turned to her accused killer. That’s because the 45-year-old immigrant had a long felony rap sheet and a history of deportations.

It has also been reported that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had turned over the suspect, Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, to city authorities on March 26 on an outstanding drug warrant and asked the city to notify them when he got out – something San Francisco officials apparently did not do.

That’s because San Francisco is one of hundreds of so-called “sanctuary cities” around the country. And while critics, including Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, say this murder highlights the problem with sanctuary cities, supporters say the case is an outlier and that local officials should have turned Lopez-Sanchez over to authorities, even under the existing sanctuary city laws.

USA Today immigration reporter Alan Gomez joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson from Miami to discuss sanctuary city laws and how they work.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.