DJ Session: Sounds For The Holiday Weekend

For the upcoming holiday weekend, this week’s edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions features KCRW’s Anthony Valadez, with new music from the artist Bilal, a trained opera singer who has now gone in a very different direction. He also shares songs from U.K. artist LA Priest, Canadian singer and musician Mocky and Argentine DJ/producer Chancha Via Circuito.



Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Music From The Segment

LA Priest, “Mountain”

Chancha Via Circuito, “Jardines” (Thornato Remix)

[Youtube]

Bilal, “Lunatic”

[Youtube]

Mocky, “Soulful Beat”

[Youtube]

Guest

Anthony Valadez, DJ for KCRW. He tweets @anthonyvaladez.

