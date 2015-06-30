Bringing The World Home To You

What Makes A Word? Making Sense Of The Argle-Bargle

Published June 30, 2015 at 1:25 PM EDT

Its been a busy week for the Supreme Court. Not surprisingly, that means it has been a busy week for linguists. Consider that in the last few days we’ve heard Justice Antonin Scalia use both jiggery-pokery and mummeries.

Justice Scalia is known for his eyebrow-raising words. In recent years he’s also used the words ukase and argle-bargle.

Are these really words, even if no one knows them? What makes a word a word? And while we’re constantly putting words into the dictionary, do we ever take them out? The director of Tufts University’s Linguistics Lab, Ariel Goldberg, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with his thoughts.

