Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Christie Says He's Running In 2016 To 'Change The World'

Published June 30, 2015 at 12:40 PM EDT
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie stands with his wife, Mary Pat Christie, second from left, and their children, from left, Patrick, Sarah, Bridget and Andrew while speaking to supporters during an event announcing he will seek the Republican nomination for president, Tuesday, June 30, 2015, at Livingston High School in Livingston, N.J. (Julio Cortez/AP)
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie stands with his wife, Mary Pat Christie, second from left, and their children, from left, Patrick, Sarah, Bridget and Andrew while speaking to supporters during an event announcing he will seek the Republican nomination for president, Tuesday, June 30, 2015, at Livingston High School in Livingston, N.J. (Julio Cortez/AP)

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has launched a 2016 campaign for president.

The Republican governor formally announced his plans in a Tuesday morning event in the gymnasium of his old high school.

He says both political parties “have failed our country” in an announcement speech calling for more compromise in politics.

Christie was once thought to be a leading White House contender, but his star has faded over the last year. He’s been hurt by a traffic scandal involving senior aides and a lagging state economy.

He joins a GOP field that already includes more than a dozen candidates.

Christie heads to New Hampshire later in the day, where he’s planning to campaign through the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.