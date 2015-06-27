Fresh Air Weekend: Marc Maron On Obama; NYC's Public Library; Art Forgery

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Obama Visits Marc Maron's Garage; Cats Annoyed They Were Shut In Bedroom:Several months ago, the White House contacted the comedian to see if he'd be interested in having the president as his guest. "I just didn't think that it would ever happen," Maron says.

'Patience And Fortitude' And The Fight To Save NYC's Storied Public Library: In his new book, Scott Sherman describes how bottom-line business logic nearly gutted New York's preeminent public library. Maureen Corrigan calls it a "slim, smart book" full of colorful characters.

Could The Masterpiece Be A Fake? Profit, Revenge And 'The Art Of Forgery':The art world is "fertile ground for criminals," says art scholar Noah Charney. In his new book, The Art of Forgery, he traces a tradition of fakes and forgeries that dates back to the Renaissance.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

