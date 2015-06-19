What If The Supreme Court Strikes Down Part Of Obamacare?

Any day now, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide on King v. Burwell, the challenge to the Affordable Care Act’s provision of subsidies to health care consumers in states that did not set up their own exchanges.

If the court sides with the plaintiffs, millions of people will lose tax credits that allow them to buy health insurance, unless a stopgap measure is passed. There have been many proposals but no actual plan is in place for what happens if those subsidies in President Obama’s health law are struck down.

Republican Congressman Bill Flores of Texas joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to discuss what might happen.

Guest

Bill Flores, Republican congressman representing the 17th district of Texas. He chairs the Republican Study Committee, a group of 170 House conservatives. He tweets @RepBillFlores.

