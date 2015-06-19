Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

What If The Supreme Court Strikes Down Part Of Obamacare?

Published June 19, 2015 at 12:12 PM EDT

Any day now, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide on King v. Burwell, the challenge to the Affordable Care Act’s provision of subsidies to health care consumers in states that did not set up their own exchanges.

If the court sides with the plaintiffs, millions of people will lose tax credits that allow them to buy health insurance, unless a stopgap measure is passed. There have been many proposals but no actual plan is in place for what happens if those subsidies in President Obama’s health law are struck down.

Republican Congressman Bill Flores of Texas joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to discuss what might happen.

Guest

  • Bill Flores, Republican congressman representing the 17th district of Texas. He chairs the Republican Study Committee, a group of 170 House conservatives. He tweets @RepBillFlores.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.