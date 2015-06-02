Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Transgender Bathroom Access At Work: New Federal Guidelines

Published June 2, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued new guidelines for businesses, saying transgender employees should have access to the restrooms that correspond to their gender identity, which may be different from their gender by birth.

The plan comes after a request from the National Center for Transgender Equality that OSHA develop guidelines on bathroom access. Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal about the new guidelines expanding transgender rights in the workplace.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.