Transgender Bathroom Access At Work: New Federal Guidelines

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued new guidelines for businesses, saying transgender employees should have access to the restrooms that correspond to their gender identity, which may be different from their gender by birth.

The plan comes after a request from the National Center for Transgender Equality that OSHA develop guidelines on bathroom access. Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal about the new guidelines expanding transgender rights in the workplace.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

