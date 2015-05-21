MotorCityDrive: Is Detroit's Economic Engine Roaring Back To Life?

For generations of Americans, Detroit was the place where people made things: powerful cars, amazing architecture, beautiful music. But now Detroit is entering a new chapter. After months of often tense and difficult negotiations, Detroit is now formally out of bankruptcy. Millions of dollars of contributions from private foundations and corporations helped the city preserve its acclaimed art collection. A new generation of artists and entrepreneurs, doers and makers is calling Detroit home. So we'd like to ask, what's next? What will drive Detroit's future now? Will it be art, industry, technology — even agriculture?

Thursday night, in collaboration with member station WDET, I will be in Detroit to hear and share stories about the past, present and future of Detroit with a particular focus on the creative forces that are fueling Detroit's economy. We will ask if there are lessons the city's past and present might offer other cities as they try to entice new residents and create a brighter future for the people who live there now.

You can listen to our live audio stream and join us on Twitter and Facebook at tonight at 7 ET using #MotorCityDrive.

Editor's Note: If you are listening to the live-stream or taking part in the Twitter and Facebook chats, please take a moment to tell us about your experience. We learn from you, your feedback is important to us.

Margarita Barry @IAmYoungAmerica, founder and publisher, I Am Young America

Matt Chung @mattChung, artist, educator, communicator at @WeKnowDetroit

Hajj Flemings @HajjFlemings, Detroit entrepreneur

Angela Flournoy @AngelaFlournoy, author, The Turner House

Don Gonyea @DonGonyea, NPR correspondent, formerly Detroit bureau

Ingrid Lafleur @Ingridlafleur, art lover, Wanderlust Art tours

J. Carlisle Larsen @jcarlislelarsen, @WDET producer & reporter

Mike Moceri @mocerimike, CEO of Manulith, a 3D printing and design company

Jerome Vaughn @JVdet, @WDET news director

NPR's Davar Ardalan and Frederica Boswell will moderate from the live event using @NPRMichel.

