Street Art Meets Ballet In Miami

Published April 10, 2015 at 1:45 PM EDT

At the Miami City Ballet tonight, the dancers are sharing the stage with a backdrop that includes the face of wrestler Andre the Giant.

That’s what happens when one of the country’s most sought-after choreographers teams up with one the country’s most famous street artists.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Alicia Zuckerman of WLRN reports.


Reporter

Shepard Fairey's Wynwood Walls mural in memory of developer and Wynwood visionary Tony Goldman was one of the pieces that inspired Justin Peck's new ballet, Heatscape. Fairey created the backdrop for the ballet. (Courtesy of Shepard Fairey/Obey Giant Art)
