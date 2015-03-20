Bringing The World Home To You

People Fleeing Islamic State-Controlled Areas Flood Baghdad

Published March 20, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT

Baghdad’s neighborhoods are home to increasing numbers of people who have fled areas controlled by the so-called Islamic State militants.

Many of those displaced come from Anbar province, west of Baghdad. They need aid, and it’s a struggle for the government and international community to get it to them, as the BBC’s Ahmed Maher reports from Baghdad.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Reporter

  • Ahmed Maher, reporter for the BBC.

