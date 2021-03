Federal health officials say drinking unpasteurized raw milk is unsafe and poses a threat to public health.

But, raw milk is gaining popularity in some circles, so several Midwest states are actually looking to legalize the sale of raw milk in order to regulate it.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Harvest Public Media's Abby Wendle has more about the push to legalize raw milk.

Harvest Public Media: To limit sales, states propose legalizing raw milk

Reporter

Abby Wendle, reporter for Harvest Public Media.

