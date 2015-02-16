6 Tips From An Online Dating Coach

Online dating is now a billion-dollar business. Singles have their choice of a number of Internet services through apps and websites that range from totally free to very costly.

There are also online dating coaches, like Kimberly Koehler. She charges $200 for her online class teaching dating strategies. She also offers one-on-one dating coaching for $495.

Koehler speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about what’s changed in the dating scene that makes it worth it for people to pay money for online dating services, and even online dating advice. She also shares these (free) tips:

6 Dating Tips From Kimberly Koehler

Stick to what you want: The biggest mistake people make in their online profile, says Koehler, is that they write what they aren’t looking for in a partner. Profiles should speak to someone you want to attract – stay positive and be specific about your interests. The phone date: If you’re ready to meet someone in person, call them. A 10 or 15 minute phone call helps weed out the pointless and painful first dates that you know aren’t going anywhere. The phone-free date: If you’re on a date, ditch the phone. You didn’t drag yourself out to date your phone, so leave it in a purse or pocket. Dress to impress: A common complaint from digital daters is that the other person isn’t taking it seriously. You’re not hiding behind your keyboard anymore – it’s time to look good. Know what to share and when: “Our life is moving so fast, so we expect our connections to be instant,” says Koehler. Don’t give everything away up front and then sulk when you didn’t “connect.” The best relationships take time. Spell check: Most people report that bad grammar and misspellings in online profiles are a huge turn off. Stop using emojis and short hand; they can push people away.

Kimberly Koehler, dating coach and relationship expert. She tweets @DatingCoachKK.

