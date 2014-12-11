Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

‘Water Stories’: A Conversation In Paint And Sound

Published December 11, 2014 at 1:50 PM EST

Nationally acclaimed artist Anne Neely has produced an exhibit exploring the phenomena of water — not only how hit relates to nature, but also to memory and imagination.

Her paintings, currently on display at Boston’s Museum of Science, explore the beauty of water, but also raise a cautionary flag about issues that threaten the world’s water, including pollution and climate change.

The exhibit is accompanied by an audio composition by sound artist Halsey Burgund, whose water-themed compositions play throughout the gallery.

The exhibit aims to elicit visceral connections for viewers and listeners, and also raise public awareness about water issues. Here & Now‘s Robin Young toured the exhibit with the artist.

Guest

  • Ann Neely, painter based in Boston, Mass. and Maine.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

"Bloom" by Anne Neely, part of the "Water Stories" exhibit at Boston's Museum of Science. (Courtesy of Ann Neely)
/
/
"Bloom" by Anne Neely, part of the "Water Stories" exhibit at Boston's Museum of Science. (Courtesy of Ann Neely)
"Gush" by Anne Neely, part of the "Water Stories" exhibit at Boston's Museum of Science. (Courtesy of Ann Neely)
/
/
"Gush" by Anne Neely, part of the "Water Stories" exhibit at Boston's Museum of Science. (Courtesy of Ann Neely)
"Troubled Waters" by Anne Neely, part of the "Water Stories" exhibit at Boston's Museum of Science. (Courtesy of Ann Neely)
/
/
"Troubled Waters" by Anne Neely, part of the "Water Stories" exhibit at Boston's Museum of Science. (Courtesy of Ann Neely)
"Splash" by Anne Neely, part of the "Water Stories" exhibit at Boston's Museum of Science. (Courtesy of the Ann Neely)
/
/
"Splash" by Anne Neely, part of the "Water Stories" exhibit at Boston's Museum of Science. (Courtesy of the Ann Neely)
"Blue" by Anne Neely, part of the "Water Stories" exhibit at Boston's Museum of Science. (Courtesy of the Ann Neely)
/
/
"Blue" by Anne Neely, part of the "Water Stories" exhibit at Boston's Museum of Science. (Courtesy of the Ann Neely)
Anne Neely's "Water Stories" exhibit at the Boston's Museum of Science explores the phenomena of water. (Stewart Clements)
/
/
Anne Neely's "Water Stories" exhibit at the Boston's Museum of Science explores the phenomena of water. (Stewart Clements)