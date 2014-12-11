‘Water Stories’: A Conversation In Paint And Sound

Nationally acclaimed artist Anne Neely has produced an exhibit exploring the phenomena of water — not only how hit relates to nature, but also to memory and imagination.

Her paintings, currently on display at Boston’s Museum of Science, explore the beauty of water, but also raise a cautionary flag about issues that threaten the world’s water, including pollution and climate change.

The exhibit is accompanied by an audio composition by sound artist Halsey Burgund, whose water-themed compositions play throughout the gallery.

The exhibit aims to elicit visceral connections for viewers and listeners, and also raise public awareness about water issues. Here & Now‘s Robin Young toured the exhibit with the artist.

Guest

Ann Neely, painter based in Boston, Mass. and Maine.

/ / "Bloom" by Anne Neely, part of the "Water Stories" exhibit at Boston's Museum of Science. (Courtesy of Ann Neely)

/ / "Gush" by Anne Neely, part of the "Water Stories" exhibit at Boston's Museum of Science. (Courtesy of Ann Neely)

/ / "Troubled Waters" by Anne Neely, part of the "Water Stories" exhibit at Boston's Museum of Science. (Courtesy of Ann Neely)

/ / "Splash" by Anne Neely, part of the "Water Stories" exhibit at Boston's Museum of Science. (Courtesy of the Ann Neely)

/ / "Blue" by Anne Neely, part of the "Water Stories" exhibit at Boston's Museum of Science. (Courtesy of the Ann Neely)