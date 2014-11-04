Tape Measure Death Reminder That Construction Sites Are Dangerous

A construction worker 50 stories in the air at one of the largest development projects in Jersey City accidentally knocked a tape measure off his belt.

It became a lethal missile, plunging 50 flights down, where another worker, who was stepping out of a truck to deliver material, was struck in the head and later died Monday.

A rare accident, but a reminder that working on construction sites is dangerous.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Donald Howard, training director at the Construction Craft Laborers Training and Apprenticeship Fund of New Jersey and Delaware, about how important it is for construction workers to be aware and follow proper safety precautions when working on site.

Donald Howard, training director at the Construction Craft Laborers Training and Apprenticeship Fund of New Jersey and Delaware.

