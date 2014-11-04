Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Tape Measure Death Reminder That Construction Sites Are Dangerous

Published November 4, 2014 at 1:45 PM EST
A construction worker was killed Monday November 3, 2014 after being struck by a tape measure that fell 50 stories at a construction site in New Jersey. (Elliot Brown/Flickr)
A construction worker was killed Monday November 3, 2014 after being struck by a tape measure that fell 50 stories at a construction site in New Jersey. (Elliot Brown/Flickr)

A construction worker 50 stories in the air at one of the largest development projects in Jersey City accidentally knocked a tape measure off his belt.

It became a lethal missile, plunging 50 flights down, where another worker, who was stepping out of a truck to deliver material, was struck in the head and later died Monday.

A rare accident, but a reminder that working on construction sites is dangerous.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Donald Howard, training director at the Construction Craft Laborers Training and Apprenticeship Fund of New Jersey and Delaware, about how important it is for construction workers to be aware and follow proper safety precautions when working on site.

Guest:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.