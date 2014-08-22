Bringing The World Home To You

As Kurdish Troops Fight Islamic Militants, Kurdish Media Goes Global

Published August 22, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT

The United States has been drawn back into Iraq, and the pull this time is the Kurdish region.

There might be strategic, economic and humanitarian reasons for it, but one Iraqi Kurdish journalist says the media should take some credit for the world turning its attention to a once-ignored people.

Yerevan Saeed of the Irbil-based news outlet Rudaw, joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to explain why.

