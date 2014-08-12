Bringing The World Home To You

Red Tide Approaches Florida

Published August 12, 2014 at 1:45 PM EDT
A red tide off the coast of La Jolla San Diego, California. (Mortadelo2005/Wikimedia Commons)
A red tide off the coast of La Jolla San Diego, California. (Mortadelo2005/Wikimedia Commons)

A massive algae bloom known as red tide is encroaching on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Researchers say it’s killing thousands of fish and other sea animals.

The algae are a natural part of life in the gulf — the blood-red blooms have been showing up in the water around Florida for centuries. This newest tide is the largest the state has seen in nearly 10 years. It’s 80 miles long and 50 miles wide.

Alina Corcoran, a researcher with Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission,

tells Here & Now’s Robin Young the blooms in the Gulf are caused by an organism called karenia brevis.

