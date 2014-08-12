DJ Sessions: Country's Vast Age Range
Marcia Campbell of “The WSM All Nighter” show on 650 AM WSM in Nashville joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson for the latest installment of DJ Sessions.
She tells us about a number of young up-and-coming artists, including Emi Sunshine, who is just 10 years old. We also hear songs from Brendan MacFarlane, the late Jack Clement and Willie Nelson, who has a new album out.
Songs Heard In This Segment
Emi Sunshine, “Fulsome Prison Blues”
Emi Sunshine, “Sweet Lily”
Brendan MacFarlane, “Roller Coaster”
Willie Nelson, “Bring It On”
Jack Clement, “Just A Girl I Used To Know”
Johnny Cash, “Ring of Fire”
Guest
- Marcia Campbell, host of the “WSM All Nighter” on 650 AM WSM in Nashville. She tweets @MarciaCampbell1.
