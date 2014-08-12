DJ Sessions: Country's Vast Age Range

Bringing The World Home To You

Published August 12, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
Emi Sunshine, pictured here at age 9, recorded her first two albums by the time she was 7 years old. (Emi Sunshine/Facebook)
Marcia Campbell of “The WSM All Nighter” show on 650 AM WSM in Nashville joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson for the latest installment of DJ Sessions.

She tells us about a number of young up-and-coming artists, including Emi Sunshine, who is just 10 years old. We also hear songs from Brendan MacFarlane, the late Jack Clement and Willie Nelson, who has a new album out.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist will be updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Songs Heard In This Segment

Emi Sunshine, “Fulsome Prison Blues”

Emi Sunshine, “Sweet Lily”

Brendan MacFarlane, “Roller Coaster”

Willie Nelson, “Bring It On”

Jack Clement, “Just A Girl I Used To Know”

Johnny Cash, “Ring of Fire”

Guest

