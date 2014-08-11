FBI To Investigate Fatal Shooting Of Teen In St. Louis Suburb

The FBI has said it will investigate the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown, an African American 18-year-old. Authorities say a police officer shot the unarmed Brown after the teen allegedly attacked him.

The incident sparked protests, violence and looting. Today, more than 100 protesters gathered outside the Ferguson, Mo. police station in suburban St. Louis to demand answers.

Teachers called Brown a “gentle giant” who was to begin college in a few days. Brown’s mother condemned the lootings and the family called for peace and justice.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Crump, the lawyer who represented Trayvon Martin’s family, will represent the Brown family. The shooting has attracted national attention.

Emanuele Berry of St. Louis Public Radio joins Here & Now’s Robin Young from Ferguson with the latest.

Guest

Emanuele Berry, race and culture reporting fellow at St. Louis Public Radio. She tweets @Emanuelewithane.

