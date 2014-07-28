Bringing The World Home To You

Big Money In Dollar Tree's Acquisition Of Family Dollar

Published July 28, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
A Dollar Tree store is seen on July 28, 2014 in Miami, Florida. Dollar Tree announced it will buy Family Dollar Stores for about $8.5 billion in cash and stock. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A Dollar Tree store is seen on July 28, 2014 in Miami, Florida. Dollar Tree announced it will buy Family Dollar Stores for about $8.5 billion in cash and stock. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In an $8.5 billion deal, Dollar Tree has agreed to acquire its rival discount chain, Family Dollar. What does this mean for Dollar General? And could Wal-Mart take customers away from all of them?

Howard Davidowitz joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss how the business of dollar stores has adapted as the economy has improved.

