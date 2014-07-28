Big Money In Dollar Tree's Acquisition Of Family Dollar

In an $8.5 billion deal, Dollar Tree has agreed to acquire its rival discount chain, Family Dollar. What does this mean for Dollar General? And could Wal-Mart take customers away from all of them?

Howard Davidowitz joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss how the business of dollar stores has adapted as the economy has improved.

Guest

Howard Davidowitz, retail consultant and founder of Davidowitz & Associates, Inc.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.