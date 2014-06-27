Does Copying In Fashion Keep It Fresh?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episodeWhat Is Original?

Copyright law barely touches fashion — and the industry benefits in innovation and sales, says Johanna Blakley. She explains what all creative industries can learn from fashion's free culture.

The genius is really in curating things from the past and reviving them in the present.

Johanna Blakley is managing director and director of research of the Norman Lear Center focusing on how entertainment interacts with our political, commercial and social habits. She especially interested in the impact of intellectual property rights on innovation, organizing conferences around the lack of creative ownership in fashion, and technology's role in ownership of creative content. She is a lecturer at USC who helped develop their masters program in public diplomacy.

