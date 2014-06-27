Bringing The World Home To You

Does Copying In Fashion Keep It Fresh?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 27, 2014 at 9:57 AM EDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episodeWhat Is Original?

About Johanna Blakley's TEDTalk

Copyright law barely touches fashion — and the industry benefits in innovation and sales, says Johanna Blakley. She explains what all creative industries can learn from fashion's free culture.

About Johanna Blakley

The genius is really in curating things from the past and reviving them in the present.

Johanna Blakley is managing director and director of research of the Norman Lear Center focusing on how entertainment interacts with our political, commercial and social habits. She especially interested in the impact of intellectual property rights on innovation, organizing conferences around the lack of creative ownership in fashion, and technology's role in ownership of creative content. She is a lecturer at USC who helped develop their masters program in public diplomacy.

NPR/TED Staff