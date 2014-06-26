For German Fans In Berlin Beer Garden, National Pride Is No Problem

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Of course, today's match drew big crowds in both the United States and Germany. We first go to NPR Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson in Berlin, who joined scores of Germans at a beer garden to watch the game on three screens outside.

SORAYA SARHADDI NELSON, BYLINE: Most Germans are uncomfortable displaying national pride because they are sensitive about their country's notorious history. But they make an exception during World Cup season, and today, thousands of Berliners carried German flags.

(SOUNDBITE OF CROWD AT BEER GARDEN)

NELSON: Including a handful at this popular beer garden in Berlin where they watched the game over mugs of Pilsner and seared Bratwurst.

The crowd cheered then groaned as the German team came close to scoring time and again in the first half. The missed opportunities didn't faze this Martin Borchart, who wore a team shirt.

MARTIN BORCHART: If we win, it's cool. If we play a good game, it's cool too. If you lose and play good game, it's cool. If you lose and play bad, it's bad.

NELSON: But in the second half, the fans got what they had been waiting for.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

NELSON: A winning goal was driven in by German player Thomas Mueller inside the far post. It was his ninth goal in a World Cup game.

Even a steady cold rain that fell on this leafy venue in the last half-hour of the match didn't put off the die-hard fans. But Sylvia Pergande, who came with her two kids had stopped watching.

SYLVIA PERGANDE: (German spoken).

NELSON: She says that as much as she loves watching Germany play, more important was being here enjoying the company of neighbors, friends and family, Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson, NPR News, Berlin. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.