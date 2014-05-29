NPR’s Steve Inskeep Discusses His Interview With President Obama

Yesterday, President Obama laid out his foreign policy plan for his final two and a half years in office, at a commencement ceremony at West Point.

Following that speech, NPR’s Steve Inskeep interviewed the president about foreign policy, including his approaches to Syria, Ukraine and China, as well as his remaining White House priorities and his effort to close Guantanamo Bay prison.

Inskeep joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the president’s remarks, and some of the roadblocks standing in the way of his foreign policy objectives.

Guest

Steve Inskeep, host of NPR’s Morning Edition. He tweets @NPRinskeep.

