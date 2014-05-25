Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

A Young Woman Falls In Love With Everything

By Robert Krulwich
Published May 25, 2014 at 7:03 AM EDT

You start with difference, with mystery. Some things spiral, some become spheres, some branch, some don't. We know that inert atoms quicken, become bees, goats, clouds, then dissolve back into randomness. We look at these things, all these very, very different things, and we wonder, are they really different, or is every thing we see one thing, expressed differently? Does the universe have rules? How many? Could there be a single generating principle, a oneness?

is a freelance animator, a filmmaker in New York. She likes to draw. And, as she says here, she likes physics. Why does she like physics? Because what physics teaches her about the world literally knocks her off her cartoon chair and sends her sprawling. She is a young woman enchanted, delighted, haunted — by a logic she can barely glimpse, but that she suspects is very beautiful:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Robert Krulwich
Robert Krulwich works on radio, podcasts, video, the blogosphere. He has been called "the most inventive network reporter in television" by TV Guide.
See stories by Robert Krulwich