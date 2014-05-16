Woman Organizes Against Police Killings In Brazil Ahead Of World Cup

The World Cup kicks off in Brazil in less than a month, and preparations are still ongoing — three stadiums are still under construction.

Boston resident Liz Martin is worried that part of the preparations for the World Cup will include more violence by the police.

Amnesty International reports that Brazil’s police are responsible for about 2,000 deaths each year, one of the highest rates in the world.

Martin started a petition on the website dontkill4me.org, calling for a reduction in the high rate of police killings. She discusses her campaign with Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer.

Guest

Liz Martin, founder of the nonprofit “Brazil Police Watch” and the “Don’t Kill for Me” petition.

