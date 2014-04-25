Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Ceasefire Ends In Pakistan

Published April 25, 2014 at 1:45 PM EDT

In Pakistan, officials say the military has launched a series of air strikes against suspected militants near the Afghan border. They say at least 12 suspected militants have been killed.

It’s the first such operation in two months and yet another sign of just how deep the divisions run in Pakistani society between those who are fighting for a theocracy and those who believe in democracy.

The BBC’s Owen Bennett-Jones was in that border area — in the Swat Valley in North Western Pakistan — just a few days ago, where he found this ideological struggle being played out in one particular institution.


Note: This interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR mobile app.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.