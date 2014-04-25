Bringing The World Home To You

A Father-Daughter Dance — In Prison?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published April 25, 2014 at 9:23 AM EDT

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode How We Love.

About Angela Patton's TEDTalk

Angela Patton works to help girls and fathers stay connected and in each others' lives — but that becomes harder when the father is in jail. Patton tells the story of a unique father-daughter dance.

About Angela Patton

Angela Patton is the creator of Camp Diva, which helps support girls ages 11-17. Since its inception, Camp Diva has expanded to offer after-school programs, conferences and other programs and services. Trained as a licensed practical nurse and doula, Patton has worked in the nonprofit sector for over 15 years.

NPR/TED Staff