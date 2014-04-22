Bringing The World Home To You

Who's Getting Preschool Right? Researchers Point To Tulsa

By Claudio Sanchez
Published April 22, 2014 at 4:14 PM EDT
Preschool student Stormy Frazier watches a science experiment unfold in Nikki Jones' classroom in Tulsa, Okla.
Many educators say quality early childhood education programs give young children a strong foundation for kindergarten and beyond.

But what does a high-quality preschool program look like? Early childhood education researchers point to Tulsa, Okla., as a school system that gets it right. NPR's education team went to Tulsa to find out what help sets the city's preschool program apart. You can read more about what they found — and visit a Tulsa preschool classroom, here.

Claudio Sanchez
