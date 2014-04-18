Boston Marathon Inspires At Children's Cancer Clinic

While the Boston Marathon will be the center of international attention this year, the marathon has always been a focal point at a Boston clinic that treats children with cancer.

For each of the past 16 marathons, many patients at the pediatric cancer program at Massachusetts General Hospital have been paired with runners — using the race’s symbol of endurance and strength to the youngsters undergoing cancer treatment.

Two former patients ran last year but were stopped before the finish line because of the bombings.

But they’ll be back — running this year, determined not to let what happened last year tarnish a race that — for them — signifies hope.

