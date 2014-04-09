Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

'Heartbleed' Security Flaw Exposes Millions Of Passwords

Published April 9, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT

Experts have discovered a major flaw in the security software used by millions of websites. “Heartbleed,” as the vulnerability has been dubbed, is a bug that affects OpenSSL, a software that operates about two-thirds of all web servers.

OpenSSL is behind many sites that collect personal or financial information such as passwords, credit card info and emails. Although researchers discovered the coding error last week, the problem has been present for more than two years.

NPR’s Technology Correspondent Steve Henn joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain the flaw and how the coding error might affect the security of your personal data.

Here are some links you can use if you’ve entrusted a website with your information:

  • LastPass checks whether the website has been vulnerable in the past
  • The “Heartbleed test” shows whether a website is currently vulnerable

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.