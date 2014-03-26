Rough Ocean Complicates Search Efforts For Missing Plane

Malaysia’s defense minister is calling a satellite’s detection of 122 objects floating in the ocean more than a thousand miles southwest of Australia “the most credible lead that we have” in the continuing search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight.

But how will crews go about searching a potential crash site roughly the size of Alaska, where the ocean floor is at least 10,000 feet deep?

Charitha Pattiaratchi, professor of oceanography at the University of Western Australia, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the ocean in the area.

Charitha Pattiaratchi, professor of oceanography at the University of Western Australia.





