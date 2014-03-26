Bringing The World Home To You

Rough Ocean Complicates Search Efforts For Missing Plane

Published March 26, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
The cockpit crew of a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion are seen upon their return to RAAF base Pearce from searching for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Oceanat in Bullsbrook on March 26, 2014. Planes and ships converged on the southern Indian Ocean on March 26, resuming the hunt for wreckage from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 after weather conditions improved. (Jason Reed/AFP/Getty Images)
Malaysia’s defense minister is calling a satellite’s detection of 122 objects floating in the ocean more than a thousand miles southwest of Australia “the most credible lead that we have” in the continuing search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight.

But how will crews go about searching a potential crash site roughly the size of Alaska, where the ocean floor is at least 10,000 feet deep?

Charitha Pattiaratchi, professor of oceanography at the University of Western Australia,  joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the ocean in the area.

Guest

  • Charitha Pattiaratchi, professor of oceanography at the University of Western Australia.


 

 

