529 Muslim Brotherhood Members Sentenced To Death

Published March 25, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT

Today, an Egyptian court issued a verdict sentencing 529 members of the Muslim Brotherhood to death. It is the largest mass death penalty verdict issued in the country’s history.

Additionally, 700 more members – including the Brotherhood’s leader – were put on trial for charges that included murder.

NPR’s Cairo correspondent Leila Fadel joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the mass sentencing.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.