Why Oklahoma's Universal Pre-K Is Successful

Published February 20, 2014 at 1:40 PM EST
Pre-kindergarten students work with numbers during their class in Dallas in April 2011. (LM Otero/AP)
Pre-kindergarten students work with numbers during their class in Dallas in April 2011. (LM Otero/AP)

President Obama has vowed to offer federally-funded universal early childhood education. Oklahoma has been a model state for universal pre-kindergarten.

Since 1998, the state has funded early education for 4-year-olds, requiring certified teachers and small classes.

Last week, Steven Dow, executive director of Community Action Project (CAP) of Tulsa, the state’s largest anti-poverty problem that was involved in establishing pre-K as state policy, testified in front of the New York City Council on how Oklahoma’s program works.

Dow joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss Oklahoma’s pre-K program.

