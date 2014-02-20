Why Oklahoma's Universal Pre-K Is Successful

President Obama has vowed to offer federally-funded universal early childhood education. Oklahoma has been a model state for universal pre-kindergarten.

Since 1998, the state has funded early education for 4-year-olds, requiring certified teachers and small classes.

Last week, Steven Dow, executive director of Community Action Project (CAP) of Tulsa, the state’s largest anti-poverty problem that was involved in establishing pre-K as state policy, testified in front of the New York City Council on how Oklahoma’s program works.

Dow joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss Oklahoma’s pre-K program.

Guest

Steven Dow, executive director of CAP Tulsa.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.