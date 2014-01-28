Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Top Moments In State Of The Union History

By Jessica Glazer
Published January 28, 2014 at 1:34 PM EST

The annual State of the Union speech isn't just stagecraft: the message is mandated by the U.S. Constitution (trivia alert: Article II, Section 3). It's intended to give Congress a status update on the country and make recommendations where needed, but the tradition has evolved over time.

The history of the address is rich, even if the individual speeches sometimes seem fleeting and forgettable.

Who was the first person to deliver this presidential memo? (George Washington.)

Has every president delivered one? (No. William Henry Harrison and James Garfield never did. Each died prematurely, from illness and assassination, respectively.)

Are they always presented orally? (Nope. For over a century, a written document was submitted to Congress.)

Here are some of the top moments in State of the Union history.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jessica Glazer