One Year In, Vine Has Reasons To Celebrate

Published January 28, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST

Vine, the app that lets users create and share six-second videos, celebrated its first birthday recently. Vine is owned by Twitter and boasts 40 million users, including celebrities and politicians like President Obama.

It’s also created its own celebrities, including Nicolas Megalis whose video Gummy Money has 2.2 million “likes.”

Wall Street Journal reporter Jason Bellini joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss Vine. He says the app’s popularity is an indication that short-form video is crossing over into the mainstream in a big way — and has potential to raise lots of money.


