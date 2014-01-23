Bringing The World Home To You

How To Follow The Sochi Olympics On Twitter

By Melody Joy Kramer
Published January 23, 2014 at 6:04 PM EST
You don't need a fancy outfit and a torch to connect to the 2014 Winter Olympics. Just use Twitter.
You don't need a fancy outfit and a torch to connect to the 2014 Winter Olympics. Just use Twitter.

Though Sochi is nine hours ahead of New York, social media will make it easier to keep track of many Winter Olympians in real time. We've compiled Twitter lists for each of the U.S. team rosters. We're also making lists for media, teams and international athletes — and will be adding to them as the Olympics go on.

Feel free to subscribe to any of these lists and follow @nprolympics on Twitter for the latest updates from NPR's team in Sochi.

U.S. Teams

U.S. Biathlon Team

U.S. Bobsledding Team

U.S. Cross-Country Skiing Team

U.S. Curling Team

U.S. Figure Skating Team

U.S. Hockey Team

U.S. Luge Team

U.S. Nordic Combined Team

U.S. Short Track Speed Skating Team

U.S. Ski Jumping Team

U.S. Snowboarding Team

U.S. Speed Skating Team

More Lists

NPR reporters in Sochi

International Olympic Committees

U.S. athletes in Sochi

U.S. teams - Winter Olympics

Media covering Olympics in Sochi

Former Winter Olympians

All athletes in Sochi

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

