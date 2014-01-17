Fighting Rages On Turkey's Border With Syria

The civil war in Syria is a confusing mix of rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, al-Qaida aligned fighters from the group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS), and the regime’s army.

That’s especially true on Syria’s border with Turkey. The BBC’s James Reynolds reports from the border on that conflict.

Reporter

James Reynolds, Tehran correspondent for BBC News. He tweets @JamesEReynolds.

