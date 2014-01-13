‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ And ‘12 Years A Slave’ Surprise At Golden Globes

Last night’s Golden Globe awards ceremony celebrated Hollywood’s best performances in television and in film.

“12 Years A Slave,” the film about a free black man captured and sold into slavery, lost in the individual actor categories but picked up a Best Picture award, stunning its director, Steve McQueen.

Meanwhile, in television, Saturday Night Live alum Andy Samberg won the Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy category for his role in the freshman show, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which also went on to win the best television comedy award.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.