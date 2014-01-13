Bringing The World Home To You

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ And ‘12 Years A Slave’ Surprise At Golden Globes

Published January 13, 2014 at 1:50 PM EST
Steve McQueen and the cast of "12 Years A Slave" accept the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama during the 71st Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Steve McQueen and the cast of "12 Years A Slave" accept the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama during the 71st Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Last night’s Golden Globe awards ceremony celebrated Hollywood’s best performances in television and in film.

“12 Years A Slave,” the film about a free black man captured and sold into slavery, lost in the individual actor categories but picked up a Best Picture award, stunning its director, Steve McQueen.

Meanwhile, in television, Saturday Night Live alum Andy Samberg won the Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy category for his role in the freshman show, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which also went on to win the best television comedy award.

